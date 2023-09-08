Left Menu

Villagers beat leopard to death after it injures two persons in Gariaband in Chhattisgarh; forest dept probe underway

The leopard died after being beaten by sticks, he said.The man and his son have been hospitalised and are out of danger, while a forest team at the site has lodged a preliminary offence report POR in connection with the leopards death, the official informed.A probe into the killing of the leopard has begun and action will be taken accordingly, Manivasagan said.

PTI | Gariaband | Updated: 08-09-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 19:37 IST
Villagers beat leopard to death after it injures two persons in Gariaband in Chhattisgarh; forest dept probe underway
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard was killed by villagers in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Friday after it injured a man and his son, a forest official said.

The leopard, which was 3-4 years old, entered a house in Chivri village in Nawagarh forest range in the morning and attacked those inside, Gariaband divisional forest officer Manivasagan S said.

''A man and his son sustained injuries in the attack. Hearing their screams villagers assembled and attacked the leopard in a bid to rescue the father-son duo. The leopard died after being beaten by sticks,'' he said.

The man and his son have been hospitalised and are out of danger, while a forest team at the site has lodged a preliminary offence report (POR) in connection with the leopard's death, the official informed.

A probe into the killing of the leopard has begun and action will be taken accordingly, Manivasagan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023