Villagers beat leopard to death after it injures two persons in Gariaband in Chhattisgarh; forest dept probe underway
A leopard was killed by villagers in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Friday after it injured a man and his son, a forest official said.
The leopard, which was 3-4 years old, entered a house in Chivri village in Nawagarh forest range in the morning and attacked those inside, Gariaband divisional forest officer Manivasagan S said.
''A man and his son sustained injuries in the attack. Hearing their screams villagers assembled and attacked the leopard in a bid to rescue the father-son duo. The leopard died after being beaten by sticks,'' he said.
The man and his son have been hospitalised and are out of danger, while a forest team at the site has lodged a preliminary offence report (POR) in connection with the leopard's death, the official informed.
A probe into the killing of the leopard has begun and action will be taken accordingly, Manivasagan said.
