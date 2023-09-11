Left Menu

Tripura labourer killed in Mizoram landslide

A 24-year-old worker from Tripura was killed and another injured in a landslide that occurred at a road construction site in Mizorams Serchhip district on Monday, police said.The landslide occurred at around 12.30 pm in Keitum village, about 122 km from Aizawl, when Dhahan John Reang and other labourers were working to widen a national highway.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 11-09-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 18:35 IST
A 24-year-old worker from Tripura was killed and another injured in a landslide that occurred at a road construction site in Mizoram's Serchhip district on Monday, police said.

The landslide occurred at around 12.30 pm in Keitum village, about 122 km from Aizawl, when Dhahan John Reang and other labourers were working to widen a national highway. While Reang died on the spot, the injured person was taken to Serchhip District Hospital. He is out of danger now, they said. The body of Reang is being transported to his village in North Tripura district after postmortem examination was conducted, police said.

