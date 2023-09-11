Left Menu

New sub-districts, sub-divisions of depts being notified: Himanta

The chief minister said that various departments like the public works department and water resources too have started the process of forming sub-divisions according to the new boundaries so that funds may be allotted in a planned manner.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-09-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 18:41 IST
The Assam government has initiated the process for demarcating sub-districts and sub-divisions of different departments following the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. The new sub-divisions and sub-districts will be notified in a phased manner shortly, he said responding to a query by AIUDF legislator Karimuddin Barbhuiya in the state Assembly. Sarma, who was answering to queries on the plans for improved road communication in view of changed geographical boundaries of constituencies after the delimitation exercise, said that the unique geography of the state with its hills and rivers has to be kept in mind in carrying out the task. There are some constituencies that have a larger areas compared to others, but with improved connectivity distances will not be an issue, he said. The chief minister said that various departments like the public works department and water resources too have started the process of forming sub-divisions according to the new boundaries so that funds may be allotted in a planned manner. The process of creating sub-districts to improve administrative efficiency after delimitation is also being completed, Sarma added.

