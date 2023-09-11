Left Menu

Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet

Crowds of people flocked to the Big Islands Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which offered safe views of the lava.Kilauea, Hawaiis second-largest volcano, erupted from September 2021 until last December.

PTI | Honolulu | Updated: 11-09-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 18:49 IST
Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting after a two-month pause, displaying glowing lava that is a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island.

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory said the eruption was observed Sunday afternoon at the summit of Kilauea.

The observatory said gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea. People living near the park should try to avoid volcanic particles spewed into the air by the eruption, the observatory said.

The volcano's alert level was raised to warning status and the aviation colour code went to red as scientists evaluate the eruption and associated hazards.

In June, Kilauea erupted for several weeks, displaying fountains of red lava without threatening any communities or structures. Crowds of people flocked to the Big Island's Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which offered safe views of the lava.

Kilauea, Hawaii's second-largest volcano, erupted from September 2021 until last December. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.

