Scoreboard: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 19:13 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Scoreboard of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan here on Monday.
India: Rohit Sharma c Ashraf b Shadab 56 Shubman Gill c Salman b Afridi 58 Virat Kohli not out 122 KL Rahul not out 111 Extras: 9 (nb-1, w-8) Total: 356/2 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 1-121, 2-123 Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 10-0-79-1, Naseem Shah 9.2-1-53-0, Faheem Ashraf 10-0-74-0, Haris Rauf 5-0-27-0, Shadab Khan 10-1-71-1, Iftikhar Ahmed 5.4-0-52-0. MORE
