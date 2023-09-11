Scoreboard: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup

Scoreboard of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan here on Monday.

India: Rohit Sharma c Ashraf b Shadab 56 Shubman Gill c Salman b Afridi 58 Virat Kohli not out 122 KL Rahul not out 111 Extras: 9 (nb-1, w-8) Total: 356/2 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 1-121, 2-123 Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 10-0-79-1, Naseem Shah 9.2-1-53-0, Faheem Ashraf 10-0-74-0, Haris Rauf 5-0-27-0, Shadab Khan 10-1-71-1, Iftikhar Ahmed 5.4-0-52-0. MORE

