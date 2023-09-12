Left Menu

Efforts being made to spruce up areas left out of G20 beautification drive: Atishi

The Delhi government will transform the roads of every nook and corner of Delhi into world-class ones, Atishi asserted.

Updated: 12-09-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:40 IST
Delhi minister Atishi on Tuesday inspected four major roads in the national capital, which will be beautified on lines of G20-designated areas.

The minister and the officials inspected the four major roads in south Delhi including Press Enclave Road and Mandir Marg in Saket.

''Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised the people of Delhi that he will beautify every part of Delhi on the lines of G20-designated areas. Yesterday, a review meeting of MCD and PWD was held regarding this initiative, and without wasting any time, the departments have started working at the ground level,'' she said.

Atishi, who also holds the charge of Public Works Department (PWD), said she visited major roads of south Delhi and assessed how they can increase greenery, landscaping, redesign footpaths, and make the roads better in the area.

She directed officials to pay attention to all the details in the process of making roads better and take every necessary step to enhance their beauty. She also instructed that the beautification work related to the G20 Summit should be regularly maintained to ensure its quality.

Atishi said the government will ensure that all roads of Delhi become aesthetically appealing with the presence of greenery, lights, and sculptures on the footpaths.

The PWD minister stated that during the G20 Summit, everyone witnessed the beauty of Delhi, and ''now we will take that beauty to every corner of Delhi'', be it from Narela to Tughlaqabad or from Najafgarh to Shahdara. The Delhi government will transform the roads of every nook and corner of Delhi into world-class ones, Atishi asserted.

