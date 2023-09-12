Scoreboard: India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup

Scoreboard of the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

India: Rohit Sharma b Wellalage 53 Shubman Gill b Wellalage 19 Virat Kohli c Shanaka b Wellalage 3 Ishan Kishan c Wellalage b Asalanka 33 KL Rahul c&b Wellalage 39 Hardik Pandya c Mendis b Wellalage 5 Ravindra Jadeja c Mendis b Asalanka 4 Akshar Patel c Samarawickrama b Theekshana 26 Jasprit Bumrah b Asalanka 5 Kuldeep Yadav c de Silva b Asalanka 0 Mohammed Siraj not out 5 Extras: 21 (lb-1, w-20) Total: 213 all-out in 49.1 overs Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-90, 3-91, 4-154, 5-170, 6-172, 7-178, 8-186, 9-186, 10-213 Bowling: Kasun Rajitha 4-0-30-0, Maheesh Theekshana 9.1-0-41-1, Dasun Shanaka 3-0-24-0, Matheesha Pathirana 4-0-31-0, Dunith Wellalage 10-1-40-5, Dhananjaya de Silva 10-0-28-0, Charith Asalanka 9-1-18-4. MORE

