IMD forecast heavy rainfall in Odisha

With the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall in different parts of Odisha. The IMD said low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further in the next 24 hours and under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the next 24 hours. South Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience heavy rainfall, it said. Meanwhile, the state has received extremely heavy rainfall in four places and heavy rainfall in 16 places. The places where extremely heavy rainfall has been recorded till 8.30 am of Wednesday were: Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district (156.4 mm), Daringbadi in Kandhamal district (128 mm), Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district (117 mm), Atabira in Bargarh district (116 mm), Tikabali in Kandhamal district (114 mm) and Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district (102 mm). Earlier, the IMD had issued a Red warning of scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy (over 20cm) in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Kandhamal by 8.30 am of Wednesday. It had also issued an Orange Warning (Be Prepared) of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) to occur at one or two places in the districts of Nuapada, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada.

Similarly, for Wednesday from 8.30 am to the same time on Thursday, the IMD issued a Red Warning of scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy (over 20 cm) in the districts of Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Ganjam.

It also issued an Orange Warning (Be Prepared) of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Puri, Gajapti, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur on Wednesday.

For Thursday 8.30 am till Friday 8.30 am, the IMD forecast Orange Warning (Be Prepared) of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam.

