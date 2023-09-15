Margot may weaken to a tropical storm by Saturday - US hurricane center

Hurricane Margot is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Thursday.

Margot was located about 655 miles (1,055 km) west of the Azores, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h), the Miami-based forecaster said.

