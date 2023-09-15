Civic body decides to hire extra agencies to work on waste processing at landfill sites in Delhi

Seeking to accelerate its work on waste processing at the three landfill sites in Delhi, the city's municipal corporation has decided to hire an extra agency for each of the three massive dump yards, officials said on Friday.

The tendering process for hiring two new agencies have already been completed, they said.

In total, three more agencies – one for each of the three landfill sites – will be hired. One agency each is already working on waste processing at Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhalswa landfill sites. For landfill sites at Ghazipur in east Delhi and Okhla in south Delhi, the tendering process for hiring agencies have been completed. The working order will be issued for one of the sites this month, and it will be done next month for the other dump yard, they said.

The tendering process to hire an extra agency for waste processing at Bhalswa landfill site in northwest Delhi is expected to be completed in November, the officials said.

In July 2022, civic officials had said that the deadline to flatten the Ghazipur landfill is December 2024, while efforts are on to raze the Bhalswa dumping site by July next year. The Okhla landfill is likely to be flattened by December 2023.

The mayor's office, in a statement, said that by deploying additional agencies at the three landfill sites, 90 lakh tonnes of additional garbage will be processed. The process of disposal of waste at these ''garbage mountains'' in Delhi will be done speedily, it said.

"On the directions of CM Arvind Kejriwal, a plan for doubling the garbage processing capacity is prepared. Presently, one agency each is working at landfill sites for garbage processing. They have to process 30 lakh tonnes of garbage each in two years," it said.

"Now the target to double the garbage processing capacity has been set, so that garbage mountains can be disposed of before time,'' the statement said.

According to the plan, two agencies will be working at each landfill site for garbage processing with each agency with a target to process 30 lakh tonnes of garbage. So 60 lakh tonnes of garbage will be processed in two years at each landfill site, it added.

''If an agency works speedily for garbage disposal, then it will be rewarded. According to the plan, if any agency disposes 30 lakh tonnes of garbage before the end of two years, then it will be given work to dispose of an additional 15 lakh tonnes of garbage," the mayor's office said.

In 2019, the height of the Ghazipur landfill was 65 metres which was only eight metres less than the height of Qutub Minar.

In 2017, a portion of Ghazipur landfill had fallen on an adjacent road in which two people were killed.

