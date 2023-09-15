Left Menu

Odisha: 20 gates of Hirakud Dam opened to release excess water

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-09-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 23:14 IST
Odisha: 20 gates of Hirakud Dam opened to release excess water
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rain in the upper catchment area of the Mahanadi River in the last couple of days prompted the Odisha government to open six more sluice gates of Hirakud Dam, while alerting the districts downstream, a senior official said.

A total of 20 of the 67 gates of the dam have been opened, and through those around 3 lakh cusecs of water is flowing, sources said.

Water Resources engineer-in-chief Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty said an alert has been sounded in districts downstream of Mahanadi.

''Leave of officials have been cancelled and they have been asked to keep a close watch on the situation,'' he said.

He claimed there is no fear of floods even as water is being released from the dam.

The upper catchment area recorded 72 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the volume of rainfall downstream was 46 mm, an official at the reservoir said. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that heavy rainfall will continue to lash Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts under the influence of the well-marked low pressure area that has moved to eastern Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, in the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 23.8 mm of rainfall. As many as six blocks in the state have received more than 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023