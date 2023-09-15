Left Menu

Man, grandson killed in lightning strike in HP’s Kangra

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 15-09-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 23:41 IST
Man, grandson killed in lightning strike in HP’s Kangra
  • Country:
  • India

A 69-year-old man and his grandson were killed after being struck by lightning in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, officials said on Friday.

Thakur Das and his grandson Ankit (19) were grazing goats along with others in Rakh village near Palampur when the incident happened, they said.

Das' relative Sanjay Kumar, who was with them, survived and reported the incident, they said, adding authorities have dispatched a team to retrieve the bodies and rescue any remaining individuals.

In a separate incident, over 60 sheep were reported to have died due to a lightning strike in Mahal Chakban Dhar, a part of the Dharamsala sub-division.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dharamshala Dharmesh Ramotra sent a team from the Animal Department to assess and address the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023