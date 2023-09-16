Two Austrians who went missing in Greek floods confirmed dead

Two Austrians who went missing in recent floods in Greece have been confirmed dead as DNA tests on two recovered bodies confirmed their identities, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday without naming them.

"It is our sad duty to announce the death of two Austrian citizens in Greece," the ministry said in a brief statement. "The results of the DNA analyses confirmed that these are the two people who have been missing since the severe floods."

