Two Austrians who went missing in Greek floods confirmed dead
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:06 IST
- Country:
- Austria
Two Austrians who went missing in recent floods in Greece have been confirmed dead as DNA tests on two recovered bodies confirmed their identities, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday without naming them.
"It is our sad duty to announce the death of two Austrian citizens in Greece," the ministry said in a brief statement. "The results of the DNA analyses confirmed that these are the two people who have been missing since the severe floods."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greece
- Austrians
- Austrian Foreign Ministry
- Austrian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A massive wildfire in northeastern Greece is gradually abating, with over 700 firefighters deployed
Greece is working with Israel on AI technology to quickly detect wildfires
Israel, Cyprus and Greece mull energy pacts to tap regional gas
Israel, Cyprus and Greece mull energy pacts - and yoghurt
Two dead, three missing as rainstorm pounds Greece for second day