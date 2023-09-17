Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee makes landfall in far western Nova Scotia- NHC

Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee made landfall in far western Nova Scotia, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

The cyclone was located about 135 miles (215 km) west of Halifax, Nova Scotia, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 km/h), the Miami-based forecaster said in an advisory.

