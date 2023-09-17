Rain lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas

Rain lashed Chandigarh and its surrounding areas on Sunday, bringing down the minimum temperature by a few notches.

The rain spell brought relief from sultry conditions. Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana were also lashed by rain.

According to the Met office, rain has been forecast at a few places in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)