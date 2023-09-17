Odisha govt abolishes 35 toll gates
The Odisha government has abolished 35 toll gates put on different roads of Rural Development (RD) and Works departments across the state, an official notification said.
Of the 35 toll gates, 34 were set up on Works department roads while another was operating on RD department road.
''With a view to provide hassle-free movement of vehicles and avoid traffic congestion on roads across the state, the government has been pleased to abolish all 35 toll gates on Works and RD department roads operated by Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OB&CC),'' the Works department said in a notification issued on Saturday.
The state Cabinet had decided to abolish the OB&CC-operated toll gates in its last meeting held on September 15.
