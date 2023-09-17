MCD removes dump yard in Kirari, builds library at its site
- Country:
- India
Civic authorities here have built an air-conditioned library equipped with WiFi Internet connection on a site that earlier served as a municipal dumping yard, officials said on Sunday.
The 'dhalo' (dumping yard) was located in ward number 41 in Kirari.
The AAP-led MCD has removed the 'dhalo' and built a library in that place, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said.
Thirty-six people can be accommodated in this library which has air-conditioning and WiFi Internet connection facilities, the mayor's office said in a statement, adding there is a plan to build a multi-storey structure there In a post on X after inaugurating the facility, Mayor Oberoi said the civic body under the guidance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was committed to making Delhi garbage-free.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- WiFi
- Delhi
- Kirari
- Oberoi
- Shelly Oberoi
- Arvind Kejriwal
ALSO READ
US President Joe Biden to travel to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit: White House.
G20 Summit: Delhi Police holds full dress rehearsals; traffic to be affected
Biden and Modi to have bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Sept 8 on sidelines of G20 summit
Diamond Jubilee: 60 Years Connecting Delhi with Germany
Diamond Jubilee: 60 Years Connecting Delhi with Germany