Left Menu

Study predicts distribution of molecules using MXene magnetoresistance property

Researchers have created a method to anticipate the distribution of molecules on the surface using the magnetoresistance feature of MXene.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 23:42 IST
Study predicts distribution of molecules using MXene magnetoresistance property
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Researchers have created a method to anticipate the distribution of molecules on the surface using the magnetoresistance feature of MXene. This technique makes it possible to detect the molecular distribution of MXene with a straightforward measurement, providing quality control in the manufacturing process and, ultimately, opening the door to hitherto impractical mass production.

MXene is a two-dimensional nanomaterial with alternating layers of metal and carbon that exhibits strong electrical conductivity and may be mixed with different metal compounds. As a result, it can be used in a variety of sectors, including semiconductors, electronic devices, and sensors. Knowing the type and quantity of molecules covered on the surface of MXene is crucial for its effective use; if the molecules are fluorine, the material's electrical conductivity and effectiveness as an electromagnetic wave shield both diminish.

However, even with a high-performance electron microscope, it takes several days to analyse the molecules on the surface because it is just 1 nm (nanometer - billionth of a metre) thick, making mass production up to now impractical. The research team developed a two-dimensional material property prediction program based on the idea that electrical conductivity or magnetic properties change depending on the molecules attached to the surface.

As a result, they calculated the magnetic transport properties of MXene and succeeded in analyzing the type and amount of molecules adsorbed on the surface of MXene at atmospheric pressure and room temperature without any additional devices. By analyzing the surface of the MXene with the developed property prediction program, it was predicted that the Hall scattering factor, which affects magnetic transport, changes dramatically depending on the type of surface molecules.

The Hall Scattering Factor is a physical constant that describes the charge-carrying properties of semiconductor materials, and the team found that even when the same MXene was prepared, the Hall Scattering Factor had a value of 2.49, the highest for fluorine, 0.5 for oxygen, and 1 for hydroxide, allowing them to analyze the distribution of the molecules. The Hall scattering coefficient has different applications based on the value of 1. If the value is lower than 1, it can be applied to high-performance transistors, high-frequency generators, high-efficiency sensors, and photodetectors, and if the value is higher than 1, it can be applied to thermoelectric materials and magnetic sensors.

Considering that the size of the maxin is a few nanometers or less, the size of the applicable device and the amount of power required can be dramatically reduced. "Unlike previous studies that focused on the production and properties of pure MXene, this study is significant in that it provides a new method for  to easily classify manufactured MXene," said Seung-Cheol Lee, director of IKIST.

"By combining this result with experimental studies, we expect to be able to control the production process of MXene, which will be used to mass produce MXene with uniform quality." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
2
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
3
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; Clima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023