Left Menu

New mosaic from NASA's powerful Moon cameras reveals lunar South Pole in unprecedented detail

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:56 IST
New mosaic from NASA's powerful Moon cameras reveals lunar South Pole in unprecedented detail
Image Credit: NASA/KARI/ASU

This mosaic of the Shackleton Crater on the Moon was acquired by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and ShadowCam, an instrument on board the Korea Aerospace Research Institute's lunar probe Danuri. The two lunar orbiting cameras work together to reveal unprecedented detail of the lunar South Pole region.

The permanently shadowed areas in this mosaic are visible in greater detail than ever before because of the imagery acquired by ShadowCam. The sunlit areas, on the other hand, are a product of imagery collected by LROC.

While LROC can capture detailed images of the lunar surface, ShadowCam can operate successfully in extremely low-light conditions, revealing features and terrain details that are not visible to LROC.

Developed by Malin Space Science Systems and Arizona State University (ASU), ShadowCam acquires high-resolution images of permanently shadowed regions. It is 200 times more sensitive than the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter's Narrow Angle Camera.

Since its entry into the lunar orbit in December 2022, ShadowCam has been routinely capturing images of the lunar North and South Pole regions. The high-resolution images captured by the camera could help scientists learn more about the Moon's evolution, and how water is preserved in permanently shadowed regions. This could further help inform site selection and exploration planning for Artemis missions.

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023