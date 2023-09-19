Rains continue to lash Rajasthan, MeT predicts delayed monsoon departure

Left Menu

Rains continued to lash several parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday due to a reactivated monsoon in the state, the meteorological department here said, predicting a delayed monsoon departure this year.According to the MeT, there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rains continuing in some parts of eastern Rajasthan till the last week of September and the departure of monsoon is likely to be delayed.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Rains continued to lash several parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday due to a reactivated monsoon in the state, the meteorological department here said, predicting a delayed monsoon departure this year.

According to the MeT, there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rains continuing in some parts of eastern Rajasthan till the last week of September and the departure of monsoon is likely to be delayed. Normally, monsoon bids the state a farewell by mid-September.

Heavy rains were recorded at some places in western Rajasthan in the last 24 hours.

From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Tuesday, 6.5 mm of ranifall was recorded at Sangaria in Hanumangarh, 6.2 mm in Ajmer, 4.8 mm in Barmer and 2.4 mm in Dabok, the MeT said.

Several other districts, including Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Pratapgarh, Dholpur, Banswara and Rajsamand, witnessed heavy rain, it added.

According to the Jaipur meteorological centre, the circulation system over the state on Tuesday was located over south-west Rajasthan. Another new circulation system has formed in the Bay of Bengal.

Due to this system, there is a possibility of cloudy sky and intermittent light to moderate rains in some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions on Tuesday, the department said. At the same time, most areas of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions will witness a decrease in rainfall from September 20. Thereafter, there is a prediction of light to moderate rains only at isolated places.

Similarly, there will be a reduction in rainfall in most parts of eastern Rajasthan in the next two to three days. Light to moderate rains along with thunderstorms are likely to resume in some parts of Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions of eastern Rajasthan from September 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

