Fire breaks out at commercial building in Kolkata

A fire broke out on the third floor of a commercial building in Kolkata’s Central Avenue on Sunday evening, an official said. At least five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, he said. There were no reports of any injury or fatality due to the blaze that erupted around 7.15 pm.

''Inflammable materials were stored inside the building as it was being used as a godown. The fire is under control at the moment,'' the official said.

Fire Minister Sujit Bose is at the spot to take stock of the situation, he added.

