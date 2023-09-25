DB Realty to acquire stakes in 3 hotels for Rs 2,300 crore

Mumbai-based D B Realty Ltd on Monday said it will acquire shares in Bamboo Hotel Global Centre, Goan Hotels & Realty and BD And P Hotels for more than Rs 2,300 crore.

These deals fall into related party transactions and are done at an arm's length basis, D B Realty said, adding this will enable the company to enter into the hospitality business.

In a regulatory filing, D B Realty informed that it has entered into separate share purchase agreements to acquire shares of Bamboo Hotel Global Centre (Delhi) Pvt Ltd, Goan Hotels & Realty Pvt Ltd and BD And P Hotels (India) Pvt Ltd.

As per the filing, Bamboo Hotel and Global Centre (Delhi), a joint venture between Prestige Hospitality Ventures Ltd and Marine Drive Hospitality & Realty Pvt Ltd (MDHRPL), is constructing a hotel complex 'Prestige Trade Centre at Aerocity, New Delhi.

D B Realty will acquire 10,10,000 Class A equity shares in Bamboo Hotel for a total consideration of Rs 608.88 crore.

The property is leased out by Delhi International Airport to Bamboo Hotel for 57 years, including a lease extension of 30 years.

The total built-up area of the project is about 3.3 million sq ft.

DB Realty will acquire 78,250 equity shares for a total consideration of Rs 1,410.68 crore in Goan Hotels & Realty, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MDHRPL.

MDHRPL is an entity, in which 15.53 per cent of the equity share capital is held by the company and 74.93 per cent is held by its promoters.

MDHRPL owns a five-star hotel under the brand of Grand Hyatt Goa, at Bambolim, Goa.

Separately, DB Realty will acquire 2,12,69,325 shares for Rs 339.12 crore in BD And P Hotels (India). BD and P Hotels is a subsidiary of MDHRPL, which holds a 75 per cent stake and owns the Hilton Mumbai International Airport hotel.

