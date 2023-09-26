Left Menu

At least 3 people are killed and 15 are missing in a landslide in Guatemala

PTI | Guatemalacity | Updated: 26-09-2023 00:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 00:18 IST
At least 3 people are killed and 15 are missing in a landslide in Guatemala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guatemala

Heavy rains set off a landslide in Guatemala's capital early Monday sweeping several humble homes into a river and leaving three people dead and at least 15 people missing, including 10 minors.

Guatemala's National Disaster Reduction Coordinator confirmed the three dead, including a young girl, in a statement Monday.

The 5-year-old girl was recovered by firefighters partially buried in debris and mud some 3 miles (5 kilometers) down the Naranjo river.

The landslide swept away six homes and the families who lived in them around 2 a.m. Around 5 a.m. the firefighters announced they would start a search.

Landslides are a constant threat during Guatemala's rainy season, which extends to November. There are few controls on where people build their homes, especially in poor settlements, putting them at greater risk.

Images provided by rescuers showed a long path of the landslide and evidence of domestic life strewn along the river bank. The military set up a command center to oversee the rescue effort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023