Left Menu

Train service resumed on Solan-Taradevi stretch of Shimla-Kalka railway line

Train service resumed on the Solan-Taradevi stretch of the UNESCO world heritage Shimla-Kalka narrow gauge railway line on Tuesday more than a month after movement on it was suspended. The repair work is on in full steam and the train would run till Shimla by next week, officials said.The railway track was damaged at 20-25 points from Shimla to Kalka following heavy rain in July and August.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 18:58 IST
Train service resumed on Solan-Taradevi stretch of Shimla-Kalka railway line
  • Country:
  • India

Train service resumed on the Solan-Taradevi stretch of the UNESCO world heritage Shimla-Kalka narrow gauge railway line on Tuesday – more than a month after movement on it was suspended. The stretch had been made unoperational after heavy rain caused massive damage to the track and landslide swept away a 50-metre bridge, leaving a portion of the track hanging on August 24. The repair work is on in full steam and the train would run till Shimla by next week, officials said.

The railway track was damaged at 20-25 points from Shimla to Kalka following heavy rain in July and August. The 96 km-long Shimla-Kalka Railway track had been laid in tough hilly terrain with 103 tunnels (now 102 tunnels as tunnel no 46 had collapsed four decades ago), 800 bridges, and 919 curves along with steep gradient.

The track which gains an altitude of about 1,590 metres is a marvel of engineering and a tourist attraction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023