Those who kept reservation bill hanging for 10 years voted for it due to fear of women power: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said those who had kept the bill to reserve seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies hanging for ten years finally voted for it due to the fear of womens power.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-09-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:57 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said those who had kept the bill to reserve seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies ''hanging'' for ten years finally voted for it due to the fear of women's power. He was speaking at a gathering of women organised here to felicitate him on the passage of the bill. The country also saw how those who were opposing the bill, which reserves 33 per cent seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, raised various questions using expressions such as ''but'' and ''however'', the prime minister said.

“The bill was passed by Parliament with a record margin. Those who had kept the bill hanging for ten years voted for it due to the fear of women's power,” Modi said. The bill was ''my guarantee,” he added. “You sent me `rakhis' on Rakshabandhan, women's reservation is a gift from your brother,” the prime minister told the large gathering, adding that when women come out in large numbers to lead, the country's development is ensured.

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

