CSIR-NIIST develops new system to manage biomedical waste

In a path-breaking development, Thiruvananthapuram-based CSIR-NIIST has developed an innovative solution for safe and sustainable management of pathogenic biomedical waste by turning it into soil additives. The innovation was showcased at the ongoing 82nd Foundation Day Celebrations of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Biomedical waste, estimated at more than 770 tonnes per day in India in 2020, is often not segregated. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a steep increase in the amount of hazardous biomedical waste in the country. The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) has developed a dual disinfection-solidification system for spontaneous and instantaneous disinfection of both liquid and solid biomedical waste, including urine, saliva and blood, bacterial broths, cotton, tissues, swabs, needles, and syringes, C Anandharamakrishnan, Director CSIR-NIIST said. The innovative system converts degradable waste into soil additives while lab disposables are prepared for direct recycling, he said. Segregation, transportation and disposal of such disinfected medical waste are easier and safer with significant reduction in cost for a healthcare facility and less expensive than red-bagging, a method currently in practice for containing medical waste.

The WHO had called for development of efficient methods for managing and disposing such waste, for the prevention of uncontrolled spread of infections, a statement from the NIIST said.

