Left Menu

Chouhan inaugurates open-air museum of late MP CMs' busts

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-09-2023 00:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:49 IST
Chouhan inaugurates open-air museum of late MP CMs' busts
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An open-air museum housing the busts of late chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh was inaugurated on Tuesday by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state secretariat campus here.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said the contribution of all the late CMs has been unparalleled in the development of the state.

Chouhan said the formation of Madhya Pradesh will complete 67 years on November 1 this year.

The busts of late chief ministers Ravishankar Shukla, Bhagwantrao Mandloi, Kailash Nath Katju, Dwarika Prasad Mishra, Govind Narayan Singh, Raja Naresh Chandra, Shyamacharan Shukla, Prakash Chandra Sethi, Kailash Joshi, Virendra Saklecha, Sundarlal Patwa, Arjun Singh, Motilal Bora and Babulal Gaur are installed in this open-air museum, developed by the state government.

Their families were welcomed by Chouhan on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023