AMNS India's Hazira project to be commissioned by 2026: Laxmi Mittal

ArcelorMittal executive chairman Lakshmi N Mittal on Wednesday expressed confidence that AMNS India's Hazira project, which is under expansion, will be commissioned by 2026.

In October last year, ArcelorMittal's arm AMNS India had stated that it will invest Rs 60,000 crore to scale up capacity of its steel plant at Hazira to 15 million tonnes (MT).

''We have full confidence that with the cooperation of the Centre and Gujarat government, we will be able to commission the project by 2026, Mittal said here while speaking at the celebrations of 20 years of 'Vibrant Gujarat' summit.

Hazira expansion project is moving at a fast pace and over 20,000 people are involved in the project construction, he said.

''It is our target to double our production capacity in the first phase and then triple...we will also make advance products for technology,'' he said, adding it would help India reduce imports and become self-reliant.

The company is also committed for sustainability, he said.

He also said that because of the 'Vibrant Gujarat' summit, different states are organising investor summits and this is helping India attract foreign investments.

Today India is termed as the fastest growing economy in the world and global firms are keen to invest in the country.

He added that the successful G20 Summit has further enhanced the image of India.

The summit not only reflected India's diplomatic and organisational success, but also showed India's image as a global consensus builder.

Talking about the state, Mittal said that Gujarat is a leading industry state as it has presence of industries from varied sectors such as petrochemicals, automobile, pharma, port, textiles, electric vehicles, green hydrogen and semiconductors.

The state, he said, provides reliable infrastructure, stable policy environment, and professional administration.

In January 2022, he said the company signed an agreement with the state to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Further, he said that at a time when India is attracting the eyes of the world, there is a need to focus on talented manpower and industry 4.0.

Speaking at the event, Welspun Chairman B K Goenka said that the investor summit in Gujarat has helped in increasing investments and promoting socio-economic development in the state.

The Vibrant Gujarat summit has become like WEF (World Economic Forum), where top global industry leaders participate.

He added that Kutch is going to be the capital of green hydrogen.

The next Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is scheduled from January 10-12 next year in Gandhinagar.

Takashi Suzuki, Director General, JETRO- The Japan External Trade Organisation, said that Japan contributes significantly to the 'make in India' initiative.

''We plan to invite a Japanese business delegation focusing on semiconductor electronics...in November,'' he said, adding, ''we would like to show every new opportunity and happening in Gujarat to attract them.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the Summit during his tenure as the chief minister of the state in 2003 with the aim of making Gujarat a leader on the global map of industry and trade.

