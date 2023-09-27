Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Assembly adjourned sine die

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 27-09-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 21:56 IST
Andhra Pradesh Assembly adjourned sine die
  • Country:
  • India

After the five-day monsoon session, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Wednesday.

On the last day, the House approved Regularisation of Services of Contract Employees Bill, 2023 and Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, among others.

The last day saw discussions on issues such as the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) scam by members Dharmana Prasada Rao, Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh and P. Venkatramaiah.

Speaking on the Guaranteed Pension scheme (GPS), Finance Minister B Rajendranath noted that it will increase the government's financial burden by another Rs 2,500 crore.

Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarajuna informed the House that the construction work of B R Ambedkar's statue in Vijayawada is apace and said it will be developed as a tourist spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023