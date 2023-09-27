Andhra Pradesh Assembly adjourned sine die
- Country:
- India
After the five-day monsoon session, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Wednesday.
On the last day, the House approved Regularisation of Services of Contract Employees Bill, 2023 and Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, among others.
The last day saw discussions on issues such as the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) scam by members Dharmana Prasada Rao, Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh and P. Venkatramaiah.
Speaking on the Guaranteed Pension scheme (GPS), Finance Minister B Rajendranath noted that it will increase the government's financial burden by another Rs 2,500 crore.
Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarajuna informed the House that the construction work of B R Ambedkar's statue in Vijayawada is apace and said it will be developed as a tourist spot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
House passes bipartisan measures targeting Iran over death of Mahsa Amini, missile programme
Australian cotton piles up in China warehouses on bets ban will lift soon
Hillary Clinton joins Jill Biden at the White House to honor recipients of a prestigious arts prize
Australia's household spending rebounds in Aug in consumer resilience -CBA data
President Murmu inaugurates National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project of Gujarat assembly to turn House working paperless.