Andhra Pradesh Assembly adjourned sine die

After the five-day monsoon session, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Wednesday.

On the last day, the House approved Regularisation of Services of Contract Employees Bill, 2023 and Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, among others.

The last day saw discussions on issues such as the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) scam by members Dharmana Prasada Rao, Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh and P. Venkatramaiah.

Speaking on the Guaranteed Pension scheme (GPS), Finance Minister B Rajendranath noted that it will increase the government's financial burden by another Rs 2,500 crore.

Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarajuna informed the House that the construction work of B R Ambedkar's statue in Vijayawada is apace and said it will be developed as a tourist spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)