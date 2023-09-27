Oberoi Realty enters into agreement to develop, redevelop 13,450 sq m land parcel in Mumbai
- Country:
- India
Oberoi Realty has entered into an agreement to develop and redevelop 13,450 square meter in Mumbai.
The land parcel at Tardeo, Mumbai City, is adjoining a property already being redeveloped by the company in a joint venture, the company stated in a regulatory filing.
Currently, there are structures on this land parcel, which are tenanted by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai in favour of various persons.
''The company expects to generate a free sale component of around 2.5 lakh square feet (on carpet area) from the development and redevelopment of the said land,'' Oberoi Realty said.
Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: FIR filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Mumbai over his 'Sanatan Dharma' remark
Couple throws kerosene on civic employee in Navi Mumbai; case registered
Case against spa manager at Mumbai airport for siphoning off Rs 48 lakh by swapping QR code
Ex-Mumbai mayor Pednekar appears before EOW for probe into COVID-19 body bags purchase 'scam'
Second FIR registered in 10 days over bid to encroach upon MMRDA plots in Mumbai