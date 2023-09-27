Left Menu

Oberoi Realty enters into agreement to develop, redevelop 13,450 sq m land parcel in Mumbai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Oberoi Realty has entered into an agreement to develop and redevelop 13,450 square meter in Mumbai.

The land parcel at Tardeo, Mumbai City, is adjoining a property already being redeveloped by the company in a joint venture, the company stated in a regulatory filing.

Currently, there are structures on this land parcel, which are tenanted by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai in favour of various persons.

''The company expects to generate a free sale component of around 2.5 lakh square feet (on carpet area) from the development and redevelopment of the said land,'' Oberoi Realty said.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

