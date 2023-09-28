Car stuck in swollen drain in Thane; 2 persons rescued

Two persons were rescued from a car after it got stuck in a swollen drain and was left dangling on the edge of the drain following heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said on Thursday. The incident took place at around 3.30 pm on Wednesday, he said.

The city witnessed heavy downpour between 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm on Wednesday, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Many areas in the city and drains got flooded. A car moving behind the Balkum fire station got stuck in a swollen drain and was dangling on its edge after the vehicle driver apparently failed to spot the water body, mistaking it for a road, the official said.

Local fire station received an alert after which fire personnel and the disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot. They rescued the car driver and another occupant, the official said. The two persons did not receive any injury, he said.

The car was pulled out of the drain after nearly two hours when the flood waters receded, he said.

