Govt to sell upto 8 pc in IRCON, to raise Rs 1,100 crore

The government will sell upto 8 per cent stake in IRCON through an offer for sale beginning on Thursday, which will help mop up about Rs 1,100 crore. Offer for Sale in IRCON opens tomorrow Thursday for non-retail investors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 19:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The government will sell upto 8 per cent stake in IRCON through an offer for sale beginning on Thursday, which will help mop up about Rs 1,100 crore. ''Offer for Sale in IRCON opens tomorrow (Thursday) for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday. Govt. would divest 8 per cent equity, including greenshoe option,'' Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a post on X. The government will sell about 7.53 crore equity shares, representing 8 per cent in the railway PSU at a floor price of Rs 154 apiece. The OFS, if fully subscribed, would fetch about Rs 1,100 crore to the exchequer. The government currently holds 73.18 per cent in IRCON, an engineering and construction firm. So far in the current fiscal, the government has raised Rs 8,859 crore by selling minority stake in CPSEs. The Budget has set a target of Rs 51,000 crore to be mopped up from PSU disinvestment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

