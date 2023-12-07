Left Menu

Mumbai: Issue guidelines for deep cleaning drive immediately, Chahal tells officials

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 22:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Guidelines will soon be issued for the 'deep cleaning' drive that will be undertaken in Mumbai, a civic official said on Thursday.

In a meeting held earlier in the day, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief IS Chahal asked officials to frame these guidelines immediately for the drive set to begin on December 9, a release said.

''Chahal has asked officials to prepare detailed guidelines for the deep cleaning drive on the same lines as the recent guidelines BMC issued for reducing air pollution,'' it said.

Earlier, the BMC had issued guidelines to control air pollution, which has resulted in improvement in air quality, the release added.

''Along with the municipal system, planning should be done in such a way that the entire cleanliness campaign will be successful through public participation,'' the release quoted Chahal, who is the BMC's administrator.

Chahal also directed to black list the contractors who have not completed public toilet rebuilding work within the set deadline, it said.

On the directive of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC has undertaken a deep cleaning drive in one ward of every civic zone every Saturday since December 3.

The drive, which will be implemented for the next two months. sees the civic disposing of abandoned vehicles, removing unauthorized advertisement boards, cleaning public toilets and employees' colonies, and paying attention to parks and gardens, cleaning roads and footpaths.

