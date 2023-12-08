IIT Roorkee team working on drone to measure coal stock in open-cast mines

A team of robotics researchers from IIT Roorkee is working on developing a drone to overcome the problems related to stock measurement in open-cast mines of Coal India arm South Eastern Coalfields Ltd, a statement said on Friday.

The team conducted tests in the opencast mines of Chhattisgarh-based South Eastern Coalfields Ltd.

The team is currently working on developing drones for coal mines under its project, 'Design and development of an intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle applied to open cast minefield surveillance for real-time monitoring, hazards and vulnerability assessment', the coal ministry said in a statement.

Once developed the drone would help any surveyor in measuring stocks of coal or overburden by sending the drone to any part of the mine.

''The I-HUB FOUNDATION FOR COBOTICS (IHFC) - Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Delhi will serve as the funding agency for the project,'' the statement said.

The use of drones will help enhance production and productivity in mines and provide for critical logistics support. By monitoring slopes and blasting through drones, the safety aspect of mines can also be drastically improved.

