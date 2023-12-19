Implementation of intelligent transport system to enhance road safety, traffic management, say experts

Road safety experts on Tuesday stressed on the need for urgent implementation of an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) in India, one of the developing countries with a high risk of road accidents and fatalities due to ever-increasing traffic congestion.

Speaking at an event organised by International Road Federation -India Chapter (IRF-IC), Bureau of Indian Standards Transportation Engineering Department Chairman Balraj Bhanot said ITS is a method of improving road safety by providing drivers with real-time information about road conditions.

''We must anticipate and be ready for the problems and challenges that are ahead. This is where ITS can play a vital part,'' he added.

Also, speaking at the event, IRF president emeritus K K Kapila said the best way to improve road safety in the country is to use intelligent transport system technology.

ITS can be crucial, especially in the winter period as initial hazard warnings can be displayed on public information websites and interactive maps and mobile applications, he added.

