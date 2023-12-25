Ensure proper maintenance of lifts, escalators at public places: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the officials concerned to ensure the safety and proper maintenance of lifts and escalators installed in multi-storey buildings, especially at public places.

The chief minister, who held a high-level meeting here, said that due to rapid urbanisation and proliferation of multi-storey buildings, the use of lifts and escalators is increasing. Complaints are received about lifts and escalators installed in public places with high footfall, regarding their design as well as improper operation and maintenance, an official release said.

''The safety of lifts is very important. For this purpose, it is necessary to strictly ensure adherence to prescribed procedures for construction, quality, built-in safety features, installation, operation and maintenance of lifts and escalators,'' the CM instructed.

Regretting that at present there is no law in this regard in the state, he said this needs to be implemented as soon as possible.

It should be made mandatory for every owner installing a new lift and escalator, whether it is located on a private or public premises, to register it. This should also be made mandatory for already installed and operated lifts and escalators, the release said.

Make compliance with BIS standards mandatory in the construction of lifts and escalators. In their installation, compliance with relevant building codes and other necessary codes should also be ensured, the CM directed.

For the safety of people in the lift, it should be mandatory to install an auto rescue device so that in case of power cit or any other fault, the people trapped inside the lift reaches the nearest landing and the lift door opens automatically. It should also be mandatory to install emergency bells, CCTV cameras, adequate lighting and communication systems to communicate outside the lift, he said.

It is necessary in the larger public interest that there should be a provision for insurance to cover the risk to passengers in case of any accident during the operation of lifts and escalators installed on public premises, according to the release.

If any complaint or adverse information is received regarding the installation and operation of lifts and escalators, provision should also be made for legal action against the manufacturer, or other concerned agency.

Ensure that in case of any accident resulting in human or animal loss or injury during operation of lifts and escalators, the local police station is informed without any delay, the CM said.

