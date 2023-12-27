Torrential rains kill at least 22 in Congo's Kasai region

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 26 (Reuters) - A t least 22 people died on Tuesday in Congo's Kasai-Central province, where torrential rains destroyed infrastructure and caused flooding, authorities of the town of Kananga said. A landslide engulfed houses, churches and roads, killing entire families and leaving people homeless.

"The commune of Kananga was hardest hit," Governor John Kabeya told Reuters, adding that the rain had started at 1 a.m. local time (12 a.m. GMT) and continued until 4 p.m. (3 p.m. GMT). The provincial government in a statement said it would conduct an investigation to determine the reasons for the material damages.

"Most of these deaths were caused by the collapse of the walls of houses built on unsuitable land," Kananga Mayor Rose Muadi Musube said. "I am asking the prime minister to come to our aid and for the government to provide us with substantial assistance so that we can bury our dead with dignity," Muadi Musube added.

At least 14 people died in eastern Congo in early December after torrential rains battered the city of Bukavu.

