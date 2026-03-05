Left Menu

NASA's New Moon Mission Partner, Michelangelo's Rediscovered Masterpiece, and Congo's Digitization Tug-of-War

NASA is considering United Launch Alliance to provide crucial moon-rocket components, potentially replacing Boeing's costly parts. A marble bust in Rome's basilica is re-attributed to Michelangelo after being in obscurity. KoBold Metals clashes with Belgian AfricaMuseum over digitizing Congo's colonial-era maps, highlighting ongoing global historical rediscovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:30 IST
In a strategic move underscored by economic factors, NASA plans to select United Launch Alliance (ULA) to provide pivotal components for its forthcoming moon missions. With the potential replacement of Boeing-manufactured parts reported to cost nearly $2.8 billion by 2028, ULA's involvement signifies a new chapter in lunar exploration efforts.

In cultural news, a marble bust housed in Rome's Basilica of Sant'Agnese has been re-attributed to Renaissance master Michelangelo. After centuries of obscurity, document-based research has unveiled that the sculpture of Christ the Saviour bears the hallmark of the renowned artist, offering fresh insights into art historical studies.

Meanwhile, a conflict has emerged between the Belgian AfricaMuseum and U.S.-based mining company KoBold Metals, which counts Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates among its backers. The disagreement centers on the digitization of antique maps detailing Congo's mineral exploitation during the colonial era. This tug-of-war over cultural heritage underscores ongoing debates about the stewardship and accessibility of historical archives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

