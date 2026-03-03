U.S. Efforts to Secure Congo's Minerals Face Obstacles Amidst Rivalry with China

The United States is facing significant challenges in its efforts to gain access to the Democratic Republic of Congo's vast mineral resources, as it seeks to reduce reliance on China for these critical materials. Despite progress following a U.S.-Congo minerals pact signed in December, ongoing conflicts, licensing disputes, and compliance demands continue to impede Washington's objectives in a region dominated by its rival.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, which holds the world's largest cobalt reserves along with substantial copper and lithium deposits, released a shortlist of 44 projects to the U.S., highlighting copper, cobalt, lithium, tin, gold, and hydrocarbons. While the partnership aims to unlock investment and support a peace deal between Congo and Rwanda, political tensions and permitting gridlocks complicate swift advancements, sources indicate.

Even as the U.S. pushes for progress on deals, including proposals by firms like Glencore and Virtus Minerals, the path forward is marred by disputes, debt concerns, and the lingering influence of M23 rebels in certain mining territories. As the U.S. navigates complex compliance requirements, Chinese companies continue to assert their presence with fewer constraints, maintaining a firm hold over Congo's mining sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)