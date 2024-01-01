Left Menu

Sun emits intense flare; NASA telescope captures image

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-01-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 15:51 IST
Sun emits intense flare; NASA telescope captures image
Image Credit: NASA/SDO

The Sun emitted a strong solar flare on Sunday, December 31. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught an image of the event that peaked at 4:55 p.m. EST, the agency said.

For the unversed, solar flares are powerful bursts of energy that have the potential to impact various technological systems on Earth. NASA's continuous vigilance over the Sun through the Solar Dynamics Observatory ensures the monitoring of such events and the gathering of crucial data for understanding solar behaviour.

Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation systems, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

This particular solar flare was classified as an X5.0 flare, with X denoting the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory is a vigilant eye on the Sun, providing real-time imagery and valuable data that helps scientists in understanding solar phenomena.

The Sun is approaching Solar maximum, the phase in the 11-year solar cycle when solar activity reaches its peak. During this period, the Sun's magnetic activity is at its most intense, leading to a higher frequency of sunspots, solar flares, and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). 

The current solar cycle, Solar Cycle 25, began in December 2019, and the Sun's activity will ramp up until solar maximum, predicted for 2025.

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024