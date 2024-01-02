Left Menu

Jakson Group installs 250-kW solar rooftop at Ayodhya airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 16:57 IST
Jakson Group installs 250-kW solar rooftop at Ayodhya airport
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Energy and infra solutions provider Jakson Group on Tuesday said it has outfitted the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at Ayodhya with a state-of-the-art 250 kW solar rooftop.

In addition, Jakson Group has supplied best-in-class diesel generators (3x500 KVA), ensuring a reliable power backup system for the airport, a company statement said.

According to the statement, these initiatives by Jakson Group are indicative of its dedication to complete energy solutions, playing an integral part in the smooth operation and success of the newly inaugurated airport at Ayodhya, and marking a key development in the region's infrastructure and sustainable growth.

The inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 has been significantly supported by the contributions of Jakson Group, it stated.

The company has effectively outfitted the airport with a state-of-the-art 250 kW solar rooftop, advancing sustainable energy use in line with the airport's operational needs, it said.

Jakson Group is also actively involved in projects under the Prime Minister's Jal Jeevan Mission and RDSS Scheme. These projects, valued at around Rs 2,000 crore, aim to provide functional household tap connections and power to nearly 3,000 villages across various districts.

Sundeep Gupta, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, said, ''Our projects in Ayodhya are testament to our vision, aligning with the government's energy goals and our broader commitment to powering a greener, more resilient future for both Uttar Pradesh and the nation at large.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024