Left Menu

Russia downs nine Ukrainian missiles over Belgorod region, two wounded

Officials said several houses and cars were damaged. Heavy Russian missile and drone strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv killed at least five people on Tuesday and wounded dozens, causing widespread damage, Ukrainian officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 17:21 IST
Russia downs nine Ukrainian missiles over Belgorod region, two wounded
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

(Updates number of wounded, adds defence ministry comment, paragraphs 1-4) MOSCOW, Jan 2 -

Russia shot down nine Ukrainian missiles on Tuesday over the city and region of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border, and two people were wounded, the Defence Ministry and regional officials said. One of the wounded was in serious condition, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram. Officials said several houses and cars were damaged.

Heavy Russian missile and drone strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv killed at least five people on Tuesday and wounded dozens, causing widespread damage, Ukrainian officials said. Russian President Vladimir Putin had said on Monday that Ukrainian bombardment of Belgorod on Saturday, in which Russia says 25 civilians were killed, "will not go unpunished".

Since Friday, when Moscow carried out what Kyiv said was its heaviest night of bombing since the war began almost two years ago, Kyiv says Russia has launched well over 300 attack drones and missiles of various kinds at cities across Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the Russian and Ukrainian reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024