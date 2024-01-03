China ready to support Japan quake relief, Premier Li says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-01-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 14:56 IST
- Country:
- China
China is ready to provide necessary support for Japan's earthquake relief, Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday, according to Chinese state media.
"I would like to express our deep condolences to the victims and sincere condolences to their families and the injured," Li said in a message to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, according to state media outlet Xinhua.
The death toll has risen to 64, Japanese authorities said, making the earthquake the deadliest in Japan since at least 2016.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan reports another suspected Chinese weather balloon crossing Taiwan Strait
Taiwan reports another Chinese balloon crossing Taiwan Strait
Beijing ready to expand energy cooperation with Russia - Chinese envoy to Moscow
Singapore Chinese cab driver fined for abusing lady assuming her to be Indian
FOREX-Japanese yen tumbles as BOJ sticks with ultra-loose policy