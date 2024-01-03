Versuni opens a new manufacturing facility in India at Ahmedabad

Versuni India (formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances) has opened a new factory at Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where it will manufacture airfryers and garment steamers.

Though the company has not shared the amount which it has invested so far but said the current capacity of the Ahmedabad plant is 5,00,000 Air fryers in phase 1 and 2,00,000 Garment Steamers which is scalable to 1 million pieces.

It will create 1,000 jobs in the next three years, which will be a mix of direct and indirect employment.

