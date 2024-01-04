Left Menu

Yellow alert issued as coastal Karnataka districts receive rainfall from low pressure, whirlwind

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 04-01-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 14:38 IST
Yellow alert issued as coastal Karnataka districts receive rainfall from low pressure, whirlwind
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi received moderately good rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Thursday, providing a brief respite from the sweltering heat.

Weather department sources said the region received 5.5 mm rainfall, against the normal average rainfall of 0.11 mm during the period.

The low-pressure system at sea level led to the formation of a whirlwind at approximately 5.8 km above sea level, causing the widespread rainfall in the two districts, sources said.

Heavy rainfall was witnessed in Bantwal and Belthangady taluks in DK, while other parts received light rains in Dakshina Kannada district.

A yellow alert has been issued for the coastal region on Thursday as moderate rains are anticipated in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Kodagu districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024