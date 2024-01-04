Left Menu

China to tackle safety risks after year of accidents, disasters

The emergency management ministry said on its Wechat social media account that mines should investigate hidden factors that cause disasters in order to mitigate major risks. There was also a need for stricter measures to prevent floods and tackle earthquakes, it said, urging a greater focus on in-depth analysis of shortcomings affecting public security. The ministry's Wechat post said the campaign would begin this year.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 18:40 IST
China to tackle safety risks after year of accidents, disasters

China said on Thursday it plans a three-year campaign to tackle problems hampering response times during disasters and accidents including production safety lapses in sectors like mining.

Last year, China was hit by a number of deadly natural disasters, mining accidents, fires and gas explosions that called into question safety protocals throughout the country. The emergency management ministry said on its Wechat social media account that mines should investigate hidden factors that cause disasters in order to mitigate major risks.

There was also a need for stricter measures to prevent floods and tackle earthquakes, it said, urging a greater focus on in-depth analysis of shortcomings affecting public security. The ministry's Wechat post said the campaign would begin this year. "Disaster prevention, mitigation and relief efforts should be strengthened and mechanisms strengthened," the ministry said.

The ministry's statement followed a two-day National Emergency Management Work Conference in Beijing which it said focused on major safety risks across many scenarios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024