Delhi's per capita income rises over 14 pc to Rs 4,44,768

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 14:49 IST
Reprensentative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's per capita income increased from Rs 3,89,529 to Rs 4,44,768 in the current financial year, which is 158 per cent higher than the national average, Kejriwal government said on the release of its Statistical Handbook-2023 on Saturday. The handbook containing data on socio-economic parameters of the national capital was released by the Economic and Statistics department of the Delhi government.

Despite various obstacles, the Kejriwal government has established new benchmarks in the public services sector in 2023, Planning Department Minister Atishi said on the release of the statistical handbook.

The Kejriwal government significantly improved public transportation services in the capital, with an average of 41 lakh passengers commuting daily on buses in 2023.

Delhi is leading the electric vehicle revolution in the country and the city currently has 7,200 buses on the streets, including 1,300 electric buses, she said.

Compared to 2021-22, the number of electricity consumers in Delhi increased nearly 2.8 lakh and more than 1 lakh water connections were added in 2022-23, said a Delhi government statement, citing handbook data.

More than 3.41 crore electricity bills worth zero were generated in 2022-23, under the free electricity scheme of the Kejriwal government in which monthly use of up to 200 units is free. Despite the continuous increase in electricity consumers and growing demand, the Kejriwal government ensured uninterrupted power supply to the residents of Delhi, Atishi, who also holds power department portfolio, said.

Delhi has the highest minimum wages in the country -- Rs 17,494 for unskilled, Rs 19,279 for semi-skilled, and Rs 21,215 for skilled workers -- and the government increases these wages every six months, the statement said. The Kejriwal government prioritises care for seniors, daughters, and those with special needs, providing pensions to over four lakh elderly, benefiting 1.7 lakh girls through the Ladli Scheme, and offering financial assistance to 1.13 lakh with special needs, it said.

In 2022-23, as many as 11,570 individuals benefited from the Chief Minister's Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

