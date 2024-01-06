Congress expels Maharashtra unit secretary Narendra Jichkar for indiscipline
- Country:
- India
The Congress has expelled its Maharashtra unit secretary Narendra Jichkar for six years for ''indiscipline''.
The decision of the disciplinary action committee (DAC) of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee followed Jichkar's spat with the party's Nagpur city unit chief Vikas Thakre during a meeting of the MPCC held here in October last year. Workers from both camps had come to blows during the incident, following which a show-cause notice was issued to Jichkar.
Chairman of the DAC Prithviraj Chavan in a letter dated January 3 said the committee had decided to expel Jichkar from the primary membership of the party for six years for indiscipline and misbehaviour.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
109th Indian Science Congress on hold as host LPU pulls out
Have to take Congress' ideology to every person: Digvijaya Singh ahead of 'Hai Taiyaar Hum' rally
Punishing their own but passing few laws, a Congress in chaos leaves much to do in 2024
"BJP's policy to make daughter cry, torment": Congress's Randeep Surjewala after Brij Bhushan aide elected WFI chief
Kerala CM accuses Congress leadership of creating violent mindset among its workers