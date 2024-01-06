Left Menu

Girl child killed in leopard attack

Enraged over the recurring attacks by wild animals in the area, the people resorted to a sudden road blockade on the Gudular-Pandalur road demanding appropriate action by Forest officials.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 20:27 IST
Girl child killed in leopard attack
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old girl died after being fatally attacked by a leopard in Gudalar in the district on Saturday, police said. The leopard attacked the girl who was playing in a tea estate at Thondialam in Pandalur this evening. She succumbed while the villagers were rushing her to the government hospital at Pandalur, police said. Enraged over the recurring attacks by wild animals in the area, the people resorted to a sudden road blockade on the Gudular-Pandalur road demanding appropriate action by Forest officials. According to a Forest official, the department had laid traps at six locations to capture the leopard on the prowl. ''Our team fired tranquilizer shots at the animal. We will capture it soon,'' he said.

It would be very challenging to capture the leopard if people resorted to road blockade agitation or ventured into forest areas, he added.

Today's incident has caused apprehension among the people in the area.

Police and forest department staff from Gudalur and Pandalur have stepped up vigil in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024