NASA's Mars Helicopter preps for 71st Flight on the Red Planet

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-01-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 22:01 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS
NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is preparing to take to the Martian skies for the 71st time on Saturday, January 6. The tiny helicopter will fly more than 355 meters for 125 seconds to reposition itself for the next excursion on the Red Planet.

During Flight 71, Ingenuity will attempt to fly at an altitude of 12 meters at a maximum speed of 7m/s. This will be its first aerial venture of 2024. The last flight, Flight 70, took place on December 22, when it travelled 260 meters in 132 seconds - nearly the length of 9 blue whales.

Since touching down on the Martian surface in 2021, the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has been consistently demonstrating its capabilities, pushing the boundaries of aerial exploration in the extremely thin atmosphere of Mars. The helicopter's ability to scout and explore areas that are challenging to reach with rovers has proven instrumental for NASA's missions on the Red Planet.

Ingenuity's success has paved the way for future missions and discoveries in our neighbouring planet.

